This refers to the letter, ‘Plight of Lakki Marwat’ (Jan26), by M Adeel Khan. The present government faces a growing number of criticisms for allegedly ignoring the welfare of the people for projects like the Metro Bus. The PTI criticises the government the most. However, after reading the above-mentioned letter, I have a question for the PTI: What can be more important than providing clean water to the people? The plight of residents in Lakki Marwat is heartrending.

It is unfortunate that people of Lakki Marwat are vulnerable to life threatening diseases and don’t have an access to clean drinking water. None of the filtration plants in the region is in a working condition. When will the KP government notice the plight of the residents? Isn’t it shameful that the people are sharing water stored in ponds with animals?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

0



0







Sweep before your own door was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181924-Sweep-before-your-own-door/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sweep before your own door" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181924-Sweep-before-your-own-door.