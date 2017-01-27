Shanghai: China´s renminbi slipped a notch to become the sixth most-used global currency over the course of last year, hit by depreciation and government capital controls, a report said Thursday. Analysts said the drop was a setback for Beijing´s ambitious plans to dramatically increase the use of its currency abroad and make it a mainstay for international payments on par with the dollar or euro.

China is viewed as having made progress over the years in gradually internationalising the unit, but new challenges have emerged recently in the form of slowing growth, a strong dollar and a surge in capital leaving the country in search of more profitable investments overseas.

The renminbi´s share of international payments fell from 2.31 percent in Dec 2015 to 1.68 percent last month, global interbank network SWIFT said in a report titled "RMB internationalisation stalls in 2016".

