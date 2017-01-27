ISLAMABAD: The government is taking all the necessary steps to surpass last year’s kinnow exports of around 3,30,000 tons, a statement said on Thursday.

“Citrus contributes about 30 percent in local fruit production and a range of measures is being introduced to enhance their exports to earn more precious foreign exchange down the line,” Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan told the participants of the Kinnow Expo 2017, organized by the USAID’s Agriculture Market Development (AMD) programme here.

“The government is also striving to uplift agriculture, livestock, and horticulture sectors by introducing innovative and modern farming technologies. In this regard a number of developmental projects have been launched.”

