Apex trade body demands tax amnesty at earliest

KARACHI: The policymakers should immediately announce a general tax amnesty scheme to provide an opportunity to those, who want to come in the tax net by declaring their assets within and outside the country, the head of a top business body said on Thursday.

“This would help inject a lot of money into the country's economy and increase revenue collection by leaps and bounds,” President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair F. Tufail told the state wire service in an interview.

“The government should come up with such a cushion without delay as it would prove an effective tool to strengthen the economy and expedite the development process in the country.”

To a question, the FPCCI president said he was confident the next annual budget (2017-18) would be in the favour of traders and industrialists. “FPCCI leadership is engaged with federal ministry of finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to make the coming budget a success story and place all the stakeholders in a win-win situation,” the FPCCI leader said.

Replying to another question, he observed they have invited the budget proposals from all its member trade associations and chambers from all over the country up to January 31. “After screening the proposals and giving them a final shape as the FPCCI budget proposals, this very important document would be submitted to the ministry of finance and FBR in February,” he added.

Continuing, he said, “Then the FPCCI's team of experts and leaders would initiate a series of formal talks with both the above government entities which would continue till May 2017.”

In the next breath, Tufail asserted it was the FPCCI, which convinced the federal minister for finance and the FBR officials to revise this long-awaited exporters' package from Rs120 billion to Rs180 billion. “We got this package after a long struggle and engagement," he remarked.

“The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry leadership and representatives of exporters' associations guaranteed the Prime Minister that they would increase their exports at least by ten percent.”

Answering a query, he explained that after realizing the benefits of this package, the fruit and vegetable exporters are demanding a rebate of 5 percent, while rice exporters are calling for a subsidy of 2 percent.

“These issues have been taken up with the FBR and hopefully will be resolved settled soon.” Sharing the trade association’s future plans, he informed the news agency the FPCCI is going to appoint more research experts at its research and development (R&D) cell.

“Those experts will also visit different international economic and trade research centers to equip themselves with latest knowledge to make Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry better deliver to the country," he added.

Winding it up, Tufail said he was confident that with active participation of private sector people in the budget making it would bring better results for the nation and the country as a whole.

It must be mentioned here the government is already working on an amnesty scheme to attract the money stashed in the country and abroad by Pakistani citizens. The scheme was hinted at by Federal minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Ishaq Dar.

Many countries, including those considered to be tax havens, have started adopting principles of transparency and would soon start sharing information under conventions of the Organisation Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

