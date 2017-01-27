Manila

London copper futures climbed to a two-month high on Thursday amid worries over potentially tighter supply while the dollar wilted on concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump´s protectionist policies.

Trading in Asia was lean with many in China already away ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break that kicks off on Friday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as far as $5,981.50 a tonne, its strongest level since Nov. 28, and was up 0.4 percent at $5,964 a tonne by 0703 GMT. Unionised workers at BHP Billiton-run Escondida in Chile, the world´s biggest copper mine, on Tuesday rejected the company´s latest wage offer and asked workers to vote for a strike and prepare for an extended conflict. While talks are still ongoing "this represents the most serious challenge to copper going forward as it will undoubtedly lead to perceptions of a tighter supply picture," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

