Karachi

Normal trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange, while spot rates decreased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates fell to Rs6,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,966/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also dropped to Rs6,635/maund and Rs7,111/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said that the spot rates reduced, as some individual lots received lower prices on Tuesday. “Impact of individual trade is shown the other day,” he said. The spot rates were increased on Tuesday, which could not sustain.

Prices would likely increase in coming days, as ginners are left with a few quantity and mills need more purchases to fulfil consumption requirement, he said.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 7,000 bales in between Rs6,150 to Rs6,700/maund.

