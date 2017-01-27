Singapore

Oil prices rose on Thursday, driven up by a weakening dollar, but gains were capped by

plentiful supplies and inventories despite an effort by OPEC and other producers to cut output and prop up the market.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.56 per barrel at 0801 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.87 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.19 a barrel, up 43 cents, or 0.82 percent.

Traders said that the gains were largely down to a weakening dollar, which has lost 3.9 percent in value since its January peak.

Since oil is traded in dollar, a cheaper greenback makes fuel purchases less costly for countries using other currencies, potentially spurring demand.

However, oil price gains were capped by data from the U.S.

