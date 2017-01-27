Bengaluru

Gold prices steadied near 1-1/2-week lows on Thursday, as a U.S. equities rally offset support from uncertainty over U.S. government policies and a weaker dollar.

Spot gold prices were slightly down 0.2 percent to $1,198.20 per ounce at 0320 GMT.

On Wednesday, they hit their lowest since Jan. 13 at $1,192.74. U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,198.30. "The bullish impact of a weaker dollar was more than offset by a soaring U.S. equity market where we saw the Dow take out the 20,000 mark for the first time," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

"We suspect that gold could come under further pressure again on Thursday as the follow-through from the U.S. stock rally reverberates through into other global markets," he added.

The Dow closed atop the 20,000-mark for the first time overnight, boosted by solid earnings.

Asian stocks gained on Thursday, lead by the Wall Street rally.

