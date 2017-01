Shinzo Abe

Japan will continue to stress the US the importance of the TPP, but it is not totally unfeasible for talks on Economic Partnership Agreement and Free Trade Agreement with the US

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181910-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181910-Point-of-View.