SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of the last session´s decline, but the gains were kept in check by dry weather in Argentina´s flooded farm belt.

Corn lost ground with concerns over U.S. trade policy under President Donald Trump while wheat was little changed after falling for the last two sessions amid abundant global supplies.

Argentina´s soy belt is recovering from flooding this month. Conditions have been dry this week, but some forecasts called for rains to return in February. The country is the No. 3 global soy producer and the world´s top exporter of soyoil and soymeal.

President Trump´s plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment of the Trans Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian countries has raised concerns about prospects for U.S. agricultural trade.

The Environmental Protection Agency will delay implementation of this year´s biofuels requirements, potentially reducing demand for grains and oilseeds needed to make renewable fuels.

0



0







Soybean higher was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181908-Soybean-higher/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soybean higher" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181908-Soybean-higher.