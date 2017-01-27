Nepra awaits reconciliation to approve KE’s ownership transfer

KARACHI: The government electricity regulator has yet to approve the transfer of strategic control of K-Electric to a Chinese buyer from its existing Middle East owner as the multibillion rupees in liabilities on the power utility has mainly been putting the final decision on hold for the past three months, officials said on Thursday.

“An application of K-Electric, seeking the regulator’s approval for the change in indirect shareholding and control, has invited much opposition as several issues and liabilities are to be resolved,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), through a notification, had invited comments on the transfer of K-Electric Limited (KEL) shares.

An objection note, received by the Nepra, said KEL owes Rs51 billion to the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Rs67 billion to Sui Southern Gas Company in unpaid liabilities, “which need to be cleared before approving the shares transfer to Shanghai Electric.”

No official from Abraaj or Shanghai Electric commented on the development. Sources said KEL is not directly receiving the information from the regulator. “Usually, it comes to know about such development through media,” said a source.

In October, Chinese state-owned Shanghai Electric Power agreed to buy majority shares in KEL from Abraaj Group at $1.77 billion. KEL holds power distribution rights for Karachi and its adjoining areas, serving around 25 million consumers.

Another objection note said K-Electric should first be unbundled into separate distribution, transmission and generation companies to increase competition.

An opposing party said NTDC must sign a new power purchase agreement with KEL for the supply of 650 megawatts from the national grid as the previous agreement expired in January 2015.

Nepra was also requested to compare a nine billion dollar-business plan (2017-2030) for KEL’s uplift presented by Shanghai Electric to power ministry with the one (2016-2026) forwarded by KEL’s incumbent management to Nepra as well as its multi-year tariff petition.

Complainants questioned if the government secured any corporate guarantee or contractual commitment from Shanghai Electric to the investment plan. Sources said it is also unclear if this nine billion dollar plan would be a debt or equity and what would be its source.

Abraaj Group, in a statement, said Shanghai Electric would use its own resources to improve services. “SEP (Shanghai Electric Power) will leverage its own strengths as a strategic investor and further realise K-Electric’s potential to provide better services to the people and government of Pakistan,” the statement SEP Chairman Wang Yundan as saying.

An opponent, in a note to Nepra, said Shanghai Electric is financing its $1.77 billion deal with dollar acquisition debt financing of 80 percent and its own equity of 20 percent

“Therefore, (it) expects a steady and significant receipt of annual dividends from KEL in US dollars to repay the same,” the note stated. “No foreign direct investment is coming into Pakistan upfront in this off-shore transaction.”

Nepra was requested to conduct a proper evaluation of the net impact of this private transaction on the country’s foreign exchange reserves in the near term.

There are also concerns that KEL could be used as a dumping ground of Shanghai’s own hardware and services without competitive tendering process. Officials said the power regulator will soon conduct a hearing session, comprising of all the stakeholders, to address the issues.

