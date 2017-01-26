Briefs

PESHAWAR: The competent authority on the recommendations of the Departmental Selection Board has appointed six deputy superintendents of police (BS-17) to the rank of superintendents of police (BS-18) on acting charge basis. The DSPs promoted include Bashir Ahmed, Sardar Bahadur, Iftikhar Ali, Muhammad Arif, Pir Shahab Ali Shah and Falak Nawaz. The posting/transfer orders will be issued by the provincial police officer, KP.

NOWSHERA: A woman was killed in a road accident on the the Grand Trunk Road near Amangarh on Wednesday, official sources said. They said that Iram Bibi was on her way home when a passenger vehicle struck her on the GT Road, leaving her critically injured. She was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera where she succumbed to her injuries. She left behind a seven-year old son, Wasim.

0



0







Briefs was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181818-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181818-Briefs.