KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami has announced that APNS has planned to hold a training session for the marketing personnel of member publications from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the APNS House, Karachi.

Pak Media Communications (Pvt.) Ltd CEO Raihan A Merchant has consented to conduct the training session. His presentation will be structured around use and leverage of data to procure advertisements in print media. The training session is intended for senior members of this profession.

The APNS secretary general has requested the publishers of all member publications to attend the event personally or to nominate their senior marketing personnel for the above-mentioned training session, which would be beneficial for their marketing efforts.

