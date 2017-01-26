KARAK: The district police officer (DPO) on Wednesday said that some elements who wanted to create law and order issue provoked the women protesters to block the Indus Highway. A press release quoting Karak DPO Mian Naseeb Jan said, "Some elements want to sabotage peace in the district for their nefarious designs." He said it was unfortunate that women protesters were subjected to baton-charge. Mian Naseeb Jan said some elements pelted stones at the cops before the women could reach the Indus Highway that forced the policemen to use teargas to disperse the protesters. It may be mentioned that women recently protested against low gas pressure in the district.

