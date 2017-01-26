MARDAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday called-off its planned protest over the filing of cases against the party's lawmaker and workers for inaugurating a newly-built school after the police decided not to take further action on the first information report. The ANP had given the call for protest for today (Thursday) against the booking of its Member Provincial Assembly Gohar Ali Shah from provincial constituency PK-28 for inaugurating a newly-built school in Qasami area. The district administration had filed the case for what they called violation of Section-144 that was imposed to stop the opposition lawmakers from inaugurating any development project in their constituency. The development had enraged the ANP workers and its local leadership and they had demanded quashing the FIR and given the call for protest in Mardan against the lodging of the case. The police sources said that they stopped further action on the FIR after, according to them, MPA Gohar Ali Shah during the investigation expressed ignorance about the imposition of Section-144 on inaugurating development projects. "Gohar Ali Shah told us that he was unaware about any restriction imposed by the deputy commissioner on inaugurating development projects," said a source.

0



0







ANP calls off protest as police hold action on FIR was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181811-ANP-calls-off-protest-as-police-hold-action-on-FIR/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ANP calls off protest as police hold action on FIR" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181811-ANP-calls-off-protest-as-police-hold-action-on-FIR.