ISLAMABAD: Participants of the third interventional cardiology (CTO) workshop held at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) have expressed concern about recklessness in health care and food habits, causing increase in cardiac diseases.

They have warned that despite an improvement in facilities for treatment, the trend couldn’t be checked unless awareness regarding necessary care isn’t disseminated. The workshop was held at the Punjab government’s state-of-the-art cardiac institute that was conceived by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and it continued for two days.

Major General Azhar Mahmood Kayani, Executive Director of the RIC who supervised the workshop, expressed satisfaction about the outcome of the effort. The workshop concluded on Wednesday (January 25).

The RIC holds its reputation as an institute of excellence in patient care and post graduate education. General Kayani told the media that over the last few years, a number of workshops have been conducted in the fields of interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiac surgery and pediatric cardiology where cardiologists and cardiac surgeons of international repute from abroad have been visiting the institute and imparting training to junior cardiologists and trainees.

The third interventional cardiology (CTO) workshop was held at the institute compound and it was held under the supervision of Dr Shingo Hosogi (Director Interventional Cardiology Kochi Medical Centre, Japan). It saw 10 complex PCI procedures performed in patients with chronic totally occluded coronary arteries (CTOs).

All procedures were successfully performed without any complication. The cost of the procedures was borne by the institute (approximately rupees one million per case) as it was done on previous occasions as well. Dr Shingo Hosogi was impressed with the facilities available at the institute and the level of care imparted to the patients.

Dr. Shingo thanked Dr Professor Azhar Mahmood Kayani for inviting him to the institute and expressed his willingness to come again in future to impart training to the budding cardiologists in the field of interventional cardiology.

