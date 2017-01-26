LAHORE: The LDA sealed nine marriage halls and a marquee on the Raiwind Road, in Jubliee Town and Johar Town on Wednesday.

Officials said the building plan was not approved by the LDA for any of the sealed marriage halls. Instead, the owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting plans approved for constructing residences or office buildings at these sites.

The minimum land required for setting up a marquee was eight kanals whereas at least four kanals land was necessary for constructing a marriage hall with two kanals of land to be left vacant for parking. None of the marriage halls/marquee fulfilled these conditions and had been constructed in violation of building by-laws.

The sealed marriage halls included Johar Event Complex, Canal Orchard Marriage Hall, Nadia Banquet Hall, Shah Jahan Marriage Hall, Topaz Marriage Hall, Biaman Banquet Hall and Imperial.

