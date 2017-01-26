Hails sacrifices of Malakand Division’s people for peace

MINGORA: Ruling out any compromise on the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday said that the sacrifices of the people of Malakand Division played a major role in restoration of peace in Pakistan.

"The people of this region have to endure hardships for the better future of their coming generations," the ANP leader told a gathering of lawyers here.He also lauded the role of security forces and said, "The nation will not forget the sacrifices of the security forces for protection of the country.”

The ANP leader hailed the struggle of lawyers for the revival of democracy in the country, adding that restoration of democratic institutions and supremacy of the Constitution was the outcome of the the lawyers' movement.

"The lawyers defied a dictator when no one in the country could dare challenge him," he said, adding that the lawyers' movement changed the mindset in the corridors of power.Haider Hoti said that his government had launched several development projects in the province. He added that his party would continue efforts for securing the rights of the province in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

