LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the youth is an asset of Pakistan and the Punjab government has started revolutionary projects in various sectors to make the youth skillful and economically independent.

He said Pakistan can make rapid progress by empowering the youth. According to a handout, the CM expressed these views while addressing a meeting via video link at the Civil Secretariat in which efforts to promote sports activities in the youth were discussed.

The CM said the sports infrastructure is being improved on a war footing and a comprehensive programme has been launched to improve the sports facilities for the youth. He directed the authorities concerned to complete all sports schemes by June 30 and no compromise will be made on transparency and merit.

He said the Cabinet Committee on Sports has been made independent so that it could take decisions to improve the sports facilities and get positive results of all efforts because he needs results.

He said there is no need to send summaries to him for approval and his permission can be taken only in very important matters. He said the cabinet committee should move forward with determination and hard work.

