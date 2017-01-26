LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Health Sector Reforms at Civil Secretariat Committee Room on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued here, the meeting decided to give a special pay package for the doctors recruited on contract basis for remote areas health facilities. The condition of age limit for posting of the doctors would not be fixed. Retired doctors from the Health Department can also apply to fill vacant posts in hospitals of remote and far-flung areas.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Faisal Masoud presented recommendations for starting Clinical Pharmacy Care & Sterile Preparations Programme. The meeting discussed the policy of sanctioning extraordinary leave to the MOs/WMOs selected by the Punjab Public Service Commission. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare secretary presented a plan for revamping the Chief Drug Controller’s Office and restructuring the Drug Wing.

The meeting also decided to grant special incentive to the drug inspectors under the restructuring of Drug Wing to improve their working.

