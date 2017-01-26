FC’s role in restoring govt writ in province lauded

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and discussed matters relating to peace and security in Balochistan.

The interior minister congratulated Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on his appointment as the IGFC Balochistan. They also exchanged views on the affairs of Frontier Corps and the minister assured him that all needs of the FC would be met so that it could properly fulfil its responsibilities. The minister said the FC had a vital role in restoration of writ of state in Balochistan and for peace and security in the province.

He said besides removing the anti-Pakistan forces from the province, the FC has a responsibility to win hearts and minds of people of Balochistan. He said the enemy wanted to use the land of Balochistan for its last war. The enemy was unsuccessful last time and this time too it would fail, he said, adding it was mutual responsibility of all to not only keep peace at the CPEC but also in the whole of Balochistan.

He welcomed that in the last few weeks a large number of people in Balochistan were shunning the path of violence and becoming part of the national mainstream.

0



0







Nisar, IGFC discuss Balochistan’s security situation was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181801-Nisar-IGFC-discuss-Balochistans-security-situation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nisar, IGFC discuss Balochistan’s security situation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181801-Nisar-IGFC-discuss-Balochistans-security-situation.