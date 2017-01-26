Bangladesh seeks more security for its mission in Pakistan

DHAKA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Dhaka, Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, and asked him to beef up security at all Bangladesh missions in the country.

"During the meeting in the afternoon, the Pakistan envoy was told to bring the issue of safety and security of the high commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad, the deputy high commissioner in Karachi and their staff to the attention of the competent authority of Pakistan," a foreign ministry statement said.

He was also asked to meet the Director General of South Asia Wing, a foreign ministry statement said. Siddiqui was reminded, "It is responsibility of the host government to ensure that the premises of the diplomatic mission remain protected at all times from any unwanted or offensive activities."

The high commissioner was also asked to convey to the authorities concerned to further strengthen presence of security personnel at all Bangladesh missions in Pakistan, the statement said. Meanwhile a spokesman of Foreign Office in Islamabad said satisfactory security steps are already in place for the high commissioner of Bangladesh here and the deputy high commissioner in Karachi. He said there is nothing to worry about.

