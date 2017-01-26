World Economic Forum

Govt spokesperson says Nawaz personally invited by Schwab; met important world, business leaders

ISLAMABAD: A government spokesperson strongly rebutted a news report published in a section of the press on Wednesday regarding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s engagements at Davos and the claim that he was barred from speaking at the World Economic Forum.

The spokesperson said the prime minister was officially invited by World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Prof Klaus Schwab to attend the event in Davos, adding that Nawaz held a meeting with Schwab where Pakistan’s economic growth and investment potential were acknowledged.

It was also reminded that the prime minister held several meetings at the forum with world leaders and top executives from leading international companies – including the CEOs of VimpelCom and Procter & Gamble, Mr Jack Ma, Swiss Confederation president and the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway and Sri Lanka – for publicising Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment and the tremendous opportunities that the country offered.

The statement said the prime minister also met Bill Gates on polio eradication from Pakistan and a group of top executives from leading Telecom companies. He held meeting with the UN secretary-general and effectively used the World Economic Forum to high light the Kashmir cause. The spokesperson stated that Nawaz held highly-productive meetings at Davos and the news about barring him from the event was incorrect and based on fictitious information.

