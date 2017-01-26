True story of Desmond Doss, the war hero who refused to kill

War drama Hacksaw Ridge has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director

By Rebecca Hawkes

Has Mel Gibson finally made his comeback? Just under a decade ago, the actor-director managed to alienate both fans and his movie-world colleagues with a string of public disgraces, including several incidents fuelled by his longterm battle with alcoholism, and a deeply offensive anti-Semitic rant, delivered after his arrest for driving under the influence in 2006. His 2012 directorial effort Get the Gringo impressed critics but went straight to Video On Demand in the US, while his most recent high-profile appearance on the big screen was as a villainous arms dealer in The Expendables 3 (a Guardian review deemed it “probably the only kind of role he can pull off in this still utterly toxic phase of his career”). For some, the star of the original Mad Max trilogy and former “sexiest man alive” will always be a pariah – but if the reaction to his latest film is anything to go by, it looks as if Gibson is again a Hollywood force to be reckoned with. War drama Hacksaw Ridge has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and has achieved widespread acclaim from critics (its rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes is 86%). The film has the advantage, however, of being based on a remarkable true story: it stars Andrew Garfield as the Second World War medic Desmond T Doss, the first conscientious objector to win the Medal of Honor (the US’s most prestigious military award), To modern audiences, most of whom will have little experience of frontline conflict, Doss’s feats belong to the realm of the unimaginable. During battles in the Pacific island of Guam and, most famously, in Okinawa, the then-26-year-old risked his life again and again, exposing himself to gunfire to carry his injured companions to safety – and doing it all while refusing to carry any form of weapon. Doss’s story also has an unlikely quality to it that makes it all the more appealing. The future war hero was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, the son of a carpenter. He was devoutly Christian, a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and was unusually, unfashionably (even for America, even for the 1940s) tenacious in his beliefs. Unable to reconcile his adherence to the commandment “Thou shalt not kill” with a role as a soldier, but nonetheless patriotic, he was classed as a conscientious objector and joined the army as a medic. Unlike many other medics, he also refused to carry any form of knife or gun, determined that, no matter what situation he found himself in, he would not take the life of another human being. Instead, Doss’s heroism took another form: he is remembered today for the number of lives he saved. His firstmajor feat occurred in 1944 in Guam, where, across a period of several months, he repeatedly braved enemy gunfire and torrential rain and mud to rescue his companions (an excellent detailed account of these exploits, which earned Doss two Bronze Star Medals, can be found on the aptlynamed website Badass of the Week). Chillingly, his status as a medic (identifiable by theMedical corps emblem worn on the helmet) put him in even more danger. “The Japanese were out to get the medics,” he later recalled (via link above.) “To them, the most hated men in our army were the medics and the BAR men…they would let anybody get by just to pick us off. They were taught to kill the medics for the reason it broke down the morale of the men, because if the medic was gone they had no one to take care of them. All the medics were armed, except me.” The following year, in Okinawa, Doss proved again that he was a man of exceptional bravery, performing the actions that would lead to his being awarded the Medal of Honor. The official citation for the award describes how, on April 29 1945 during an assault on a high summit of the Japanese island, heavy enemy gunfire inflicted serious injuries on “approximately 75” Americans. “Pfc. Doss refused to seek cover and remained in the fireswept area with the many stricken, carrying all 75 casualties one-by-one to the edge of the escarpment and there lowering themon a rope-supported litter down the face of a cliff to friendly hands,” it reads. Original estimates places the number of lives saved at 100: Doss (bothmodest and rigorously honest) later insisted that “it couldn’t have been more than 50”, and the 75 figure was agreed as a compromise. While the events described above would be extraordinary enough on their own, Doss was also recognised for battlefield actions that took place throughout the May of 1945. After repeatedly risking his life, he was wounded in the legs by a grenade on May 21 – but even while injured, still managed to prioritise the lives of his fellow-soldiers. The citation describes how: “Rather than call another aid man from cover, [Doss] cared for his own injuries and waited 5 hours before litter bearers reached him and started carrying him to cover.” After being rescued, Doss spotted a more severely wounded man on the journey back to safety and insisted on giving up his place on the stretcher, maintaining that he could afford to delay his own treatment a while longer. He was attacked by a sniper while waiting and the bullet shattered his arm bone – after which he rigged up a rudimentary splint and “crawled 300 yards over rough terrain to the aid station”. The story of Doss, who died in 2006 at the age of 87, has previously been made into a documentary, but Hacksaw Ridge is the first major film based on his wartime exploits. In some ways, his legend – that of a man who combined staunch religious faith with patriotism and outstanding bravery – feels like the perfect movie subject for Gibson himself, who is Catholic and often described as an ultra-conservative. But Doss’s story is also a very human one, with a much wider importance and appeal.... and Doss’s close relatives, it transpires, were more than happy for Gibson to tell it. “Of course I am very proud of my dad, who seemed to get it right the first time,” the war hero’s son, Desmond Doss Jr., told the Daily Mail Online last September. But I am just as proud of folks like Mel and others that have perhaps faltered along the way, but made the choices necessary to reorder their lives and come back stronger.” (Hacksaw Ridge will be released in the UK on January 27, 2017)

