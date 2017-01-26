True story of Desmond Doss, the war hero who refused to kill

Print Story
       By Rebecca Hawkes

        Has Mel Gibson finally  made his comeback?  Just under a decade  ago, the actor-director managed  to alienate both fans and  his movie-world colleagues  with a string of public disgraces,  including several incidents  fuelled by his longterm  battle with alcoholism, and a  deeply offensive anti-Semitic  rant, delivered after his arrest  for driving under the influence  in 2006.  His 2012 directorial effort  Get the Gringo impressed critics  but went straight to Video  On Demand in the US, while  his most recent high-profile appearance  on the big screen  was as a villainous arms dealer  in The Expendables 3 (a  Guardian review deemed it  “probably the only kind of role  he can pull off in this still utterly  toxic phase of his career”).  For some, the star of the  original Mad Max trilogy and  former “sexiest man alive” will  always be a pariah – but if the  reaction to his latest film is  anything to go by, it looks as if  Gibson is again a Hollywood  force to be reckoned with.  War drama Hacksaw  Ridge has been nominated for  six Oscars, including Best Picture  and Best Director, and has  achieved widespread acclaim  from critics (its rating on the  review aggregator website Rotten  Tomatoes is 86%).  The film has the advantage,  however, of being based on a  remarkable true story: it stars  Andrew Garfield as the Second  World War medic Desmond T  Doss, the first conscientious  objector to win the Medal of  Honor (the US’s most prestigious  military award),  To modern audiences, most  of whom will have little experience  of frontline conflict,  Doss’s feats belong to the  realm of the unimaginable.  During battles in the Pacific  island of Guam and, most  famously, in Okinawa, the  then-26-year-old risked his life  again and again, exposing himself  to gunfire to carry his injured  companions to safety –  and doing it all while refusing  to carry any form of weapon.  Doss’s story also has an unlikely  quality to it that makes it  all the more appealing. The future  war hero was born in  Lynchburg, Virginia, the son of  a carpenter.  He was devoutly Christian,  a member of the Seventh-day  Adventist Church, and was unusually,  unfashionably (even  for America, even for the  1940s) tenacious in his beliefs.  Unable to reconcile his adherence  to the commandment  “Thou shalt not kill” with a role  as a soldier, but nonetheless  patriotic, he was classed as a  conscientious objector and  joined the army as a medic.  Unlike many other medics,  he also refused to carry any  form of knife or gun, determined  that, no matter what situation  he found himself in, he  would not take the life of another  human being. Instead,  Doss’s heroism took another  form: he is remembered today  for the number of lives he  saved.  His firstmajor feat occurred  in 1944 in Guam, where, across  a period of several months, he  repeatedly braved enemy gunfire  and torrential rain and  mud to rescue his companions  (an excellent detailed account  of these exploits, which earned  Doss two Bronze Star Medals,  can be found on the aptlynamed  website Badass of the  Week).  Chillingly, his status as a  medic (identifiable by theMedical  corps emblem worn on the  helmet) put him in even more  danger.  “The Japanese were out to  get the medics,” he later recalled  (via link above.) “To  them, the most hated men in  our army were the medics and  the BAR men…they would let  anybody get by just to pick us  off. They were taught to kill the  medics for the reason it broke  down the morale of the men,  because if the medic was gone  they had no one to take care of  them. All the medics were  armed, except me.”  The following year, in Okinawa,  Doss proved again that  he was a man of exceptional  bravery, performing the actions  that would lead to his being  awarded the Medal of Honor.  The official citation for the  award describes how, on April  29 1945 during an assault on a  high summit of the Japanese island,  heavy enemy gunfire inflicted  serious injuries on “approximately  75” Americans.  “Pfc. Doss refused to seek  cover and remained in the fireswept  area with the many  stricken, carrying all 75 casualties  one-by-one to the edge of  the escarpment and there lowering  themon a rope-supported  litter down the face of a cliff to  friendly hands,” it reads.  Original estimates places  the number of lives saved at  100: Doss (bothmodest and rigorously  honest) later insisted  that “it couldn’t have been  more than 50”, and the 75 figure  was agreed as a compromise.  While the events described  above would be extraordinary  enough on their own, Doss was  also recognised for battlefield  actions that took place  throughout the May of 1945.  After repeatedly risking  his life, he was wounded in the  legs by a grenade on May 21 –  but even while injured, still  managed to prioritise the lives  of his fellow-soldiers.  The citation describes how:  “Rather than call another aid  man from cover, [Doss] cared  for his own injuries and waited  5 hours before litter bearers  reached him and started carrying  him to cover.”  After being rescued, Doss  spotted a more severely  wounded man on the journey  back to safety and insisted on  giving up his place on the  stretcher, maintaining that he  could afford to delay his own  treatment a while longer.  He was attacked by a sniper  while waiting and the bullet  shattered his arm bone – after  which he rigged up a rudimentary  splint and “crawled 300  yards over rough terrain to the  aid station”.  The story of Doss, who died  in 2006 at the age of 87, has  previously been made into a  documentary, but Hacksaw  Ridge is the first major film  based on his wartime exploits.  In some ways, his legend –  that of a man who combined  staunch religious faith with patriotism  and outstanding bravery  – feels like the perfect  movie subject for Gibson himself,  who is Catholic and often  described as an ultra-conservative.  But Doss’s story is also a  very human one, with a much  wider importance and appeal....  and Doss’s close relatives,  it transpires, were more  than happy for Gibson to tell it.  “Of course I am very proud  of my dad, who seemed to get  it right the first time,” the war  hero’s son, Desmond Doss Jr.,  told the Daily Mail Online last  September.  But I am just as proud of  folks like Mel and others that  have perhaps faltered along  the way, but made the choices  necessary to reorder their lives  and come back stronger.”  (Hacksaw Ridge will be released  in the UK on January  27, 2017) 

