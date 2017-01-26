Print Story
      January 26, 2017
      Schulz, the Brexiteers’ worst nightmare

       By Asa Bennett

       Martin Schulz hasn’t  done much in German  politics except serve  as mayor of his hometown, a  small place in the west called  Germany calledWürselen. But  now he has his eyes set on the  highest position in the country,  the Chancellorship.  What Schulz lacks in experience  of the German political  scene, he hopes tomake up for  with what he learnt representing  his country in the European  Parliament.  As an arch-European, he  was a natural fit, going on to  hone his skills as a wheelerdealer  over 23 years of service.  He became the leader soon  after joining of the German  delegation of members from  the Social Democratic Party  (SPD), and then leading fellow  socialists from across the continent  at the head of their Parliamentary  grouping.The  Schulz ascendancy was just  getting started, as he started to  throw his weight around. Jose  Manuel Barroso didn’t get his  second term as European  Commission President until  Schulz gave him the nod. His  ambitionwas undimmed, as he  tried to succeed Barroso as  Commission chief. But he saw  whichway thewindwas blowing,  so his allies cut a deal to  back his rival Jean Claude-  Juncker as long as Schulz remained  head of the Parliament.  Schulz wormed his way  into Europe’s corridors of  power, joining his colleagues  in 2012 to pick up the Nobel  Peace Prize absurdly awarded  to the European Union.  And now the arch-Europhile  wants to do the same  in Germany, after resigning his  EU post to return to domestic  politics. Given his fanatical hatred  for Brexiteers and all attempts  by Britain to reformthe  EU, anyone hoping for a  smooth Brexit should hope he  ends up nowhere near power.  Germany votes on its next  Chancellor in May, so an outsider  like Schulz has had to  work quickly to get in place.  But the chips have been falling  his way.  He would have had to battle  Sigmar Gabriel, the current  vice-chancellor, to be selected  as the SPD’s candidate.  Gabriel talks calmly  about Britain’s departure from  the EU, recently urging colleagues  to “do everything” to  keep Britain “as close to Europe  as possible”, while Schulz  likes to threaten “the hardest  Brexit possible” in revenge.  Conveniently Gabriel has  decided to step aside, advising  his party to pick Schulz. This  leaves him a clear run against  Angela Merkel in the summer  for the top job.  But Schulz’s SPD is her  nearest rival at 21 per cent. I’ve  written a lot about the hard-  Right Alternative for Germany’s  (AfD) surge, but it languishes  at 13.5 per cent, and  rather than take power, it’s  more likely to hurtMrsMerkel  and help Schulz.  He could well end up in  power, if the polls prove correct,  by cobbling together a  coalition with the Greens and  the Left Party, which would  drag Europe’s largest economy  further away from Britain.   

