Schulz, the Brexiteers’ worst nightmare

By Asa Bennett

Martin Schulz hasn’t done much in German politics except serve as mayor of his hometown, a small place in the west called Germany calledWürselen. But now he has his eyes set on the highest position in the country, the Chancellorship. What Schulz lacks in experience of the German political scene, he hopes tomake up for with what he learnt representing his country in the European Parliament. As an arch-European, he was a natural fit, going on to hone his skills as a wheelerdealer over 23 years of service. He became the leader soon after joining of the German delegation of members from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and then leading fellow socialists from across the continent at the head of their Parliamentary grouping.The Schulz ascendancy was just getting started, as he started to throw his weight around. Jose Manuel Barroso didn’t get his second term as European Commission President until Schulz gave him the nod. His ambitionwas undimmed, as he tried to succeed Barroso as Commission chief. But he saw whichway thewindwas blowing, so his allies cut a deal to back his rival Jean Claude- Juncker as long as Schulz remained head of the Parliament. Schulz wormed his way into Europe’s corridors of power, joining his colleagues in 2012 to pick up the Nobel Peace Prize absurdly awarded to the European Union. And now the arch-Europhile wants to do the same in Germany, after resigning his EU post to return to domestic politics. Given his fanatical hatred for Brexiteers and all attempts by Britain to reformthe EU, anyone hoping for a smooth Brexit should hope he ends up nowhere near power. Germany votes on its next Chancellor in May, so an outsider like Schulz has had to work quickly to get in place. But the chips have been falling his way. He would have had to battle Sigmar Gabriel, the current vice-chancellor, to be selected as the SPD’s candidate. Gabriel talks calmly about Britain’s departure from the EU, recently urging colleagues to “do everything” to keep Britain “as close to Europe as possible”, while Schulz likes to threaten “the hardest Brexit possible” in revenge. Conveniently Gabriel has decided to step aside, advising his party to pick Schulz. This leaves him a clear run against Angela Merkel in the summer for the top job. But Schulz’s SPD is her nearest rival at 21 per cent. I’ve written a lot about the hard- Right Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) surge, but it languishes at 13.5 per cent, and rather than take power, it’s more likely to hurtMrsMerkel and help Schulz. He could well end up in power, if the polls prove correct, by cobbling together a coalition with the Greens and the Left Party, which would drag Europe’s largest economy further away from Britain.

