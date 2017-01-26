Pollution in London passes levels in Beijing

By Sarah Knapton

Air pollution in London passed levels in Beijing this week, figures have shown, with popular wood burning stoves blamed for exacerbating the problem. On Monday London mayor Sadiq Khan issued the highest air pollution alert in London for the first time, and said on Tuesday that the capital’s ‘filthy air’ is now a ‘health crisis.’ Readings at 3pmonMonday showed that air at locations in the capital were worse than in notoriously smoggy Beijing, hitting a peak 197 micrograms per cubic metre for particulate matter on the Air Quality Index. Pollution in the Chinese city only reached 190, which is still deemed ‘unhealthy.’ Although nitrogen dioxide levels in London rose higher than China in 2014, it is believed to be the first time particulate readings have exceeded those in the far east. Wood burners release significant amounts of particulates and are responsible for 10 per cent of winter pollution Experts at King’s College London said the recent spell of unhealthy pollutionwas theworst since April 2011 in the capital and was being caused by cold, calm and settled conditions combined with ‘traffic pollution and air pollution from wood burning.’Temperatures have fallen belowzero overnight over the last fewdays, meaning householders are burning more fuel to keep warm. “This was the largest contribution from wood burning measured during the winter so far,” said a spokesman for King’s College. More than amillion homes in Britain nowhave a wood burning stove with 175,000 new ones installed every year.Demand for the stoves,which cost between £400 and £7,000, has tripled in the last five years – partly down to the savings they can make to energy bills. Last year experts at the University of Southampton warned thatwood burners ‘liberate significant amounts of particulate pollution into the outdoor air’ and said they risked undoing the good work of the Clean Air Act which was brought in following the Great Smog of 1952, which is estimated to have killed 12,000 people. Over the past few days, many parts of the capital have recorded double the legal limits of emissions. Some schools banned children from playing outdoors, and Public Health England warned people not to exercise outside. The mayor said the situation was becoming so toxic to children that hundreds of schoolswill nowbe audited to seewhether gates and play areas can be moved away from busy roads. ‘No idling’ zones are likely to be implemented to prevent drivers leaving their engines runningwhilewaiting for children on the school run, while the most polluting vehicles may be banned entirely from driving up to entrances. Schools will also be encouraged to plant hedges and bushes around their sites to provide barriers to block out fumes and children will be encouraged to walk and cycle to cut down on lifts. Khan said: “Every child deserves the right to breathe clean air in London and it is a shameful fact that more than 360 of our primary schools are in areas breaching legal pollution limits. “London’s filthy air is a health crisis and our children are particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of air pollution. He said the new air quality audits would be “a strong step towards helping some of themost polluted schools in London identify effective solutions to protect pupils from toxic fumes”.

0



0







Pollution in London passes levels in Beijing was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181793-Pollution-in-London-passes-levels-in-Beijing/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pollution in London passes levels in Beijing" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181793-Pollution-in-London-passes-levels-in-Beijing.