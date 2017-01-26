Print Story
      By OTHERS
      January 26, 2017
      Seafood eaters ingest around 11,000 pieces of plastic!

       Rubbish disintegrates in the ocean and can be ingested by marine creatures  

       By Sarah Knapton 

      Seafood eaters ingest up to  11,000 tiny pieces of plastic  every year with dozens  of particles becoming embedded  in tissues, scientists have  warned, in findings described  as ‘sobering’ by the Prince of  Wales.  Researchers from the University  of Ghent in Belgium believe  that microplastics accumulate  in the body over time  and could be a long term health  risk.  And they say the amount  of plastic absorbed will only  get worse as pollution in the  oceans increases, a finding  described by the Prince of  Wales as ‘sobering.’ The  Prince has previously described  micro-particles as  ‘grey goo.’  Dr Colin Janssen, who led  the research, said the presence  of plastic particles in the  body was ‘a concern’. 

      “Now we’ve established  that they do enter our body  and can stay there for quite a  while, we do need to know  the fate of the plastics,” he  told Sky News to coincide  with the launch of Sky’s new  environmental campaign Sky  Ocean Rescue.  “Where do they go? Are  they encapsulated by tissue  and forgotten about by the  body, or are they causing inflammation  or doing other  things?  “Are chemicals leaching  out of these plastics and then  causing toxicity? We don’t  know and actually we do need  to know.”  The study is the first comprehensive  risk assessment of  its kind.  Scientists calculated that  more than 99 per cent of the  microplastics pass through  the human body - but the rest  are taken up by body tissues.  Mussels feed by filtering  around 20 litres of seawater a  day, ingesting microplastics  by accident.  Most are excreted, but on  average each mussel contains  one tiny fragment lodged in  its body tissue. As plastic pollution  builds up in the ocean  that will increase.  If current trends continue,  by the end of the century people  who regularly eat seafood  could be consuming 780,000  pieces of plastic a year, absorbing  4,000 of them from  their digestive systems.  The Prince of Wales said:  “I find it sobering to think that  almost all the plastic ever produced  is still here somewhere  on the planet in one form or  another and will remain here  for centuries to come, possibly  thousands of years.”  There are more than five  trillion pieces of microplastic  in the world’s oceans and  the equivalent of one rubbish  truck of plastic waste is  being added to the sea every  minute.  By 2050 that will increase  to four trucks every minute.  The plastic in the ocean will  take decades or even centuries  to break down into  small pieces, but many scientists  believe it will never completely  disappear.  Dr Janssen added: “The  next generation or two generations  might say they left us a  rotten plastic legacy because  now we are suffering in various  ways from that  legacy.“We have to do something  about it.”  Sky Ocean Rescue  launches today with the campaign,  initially led by Sky  News, aiming to educate and  inspire people to change their  behaviour to help protect our  oceans and dramatically reduce  the amount of plastic  waste produced every day  that end up in them. 

