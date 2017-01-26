Seafood eaters ingest around 11,000 pieces of plastic!

Rubbish disintegrates in the ocean and can be ingested by marine creatures

By Sarah Knapton

Seafood eaters ingest up to 11,000 tiny pieces of plastic every year with dozens of particles becoming embedded in tissues, scientists have warned, in findings described as ‘sobering’ by the Prince of Wales. Researchers from the University of Ghent in Belgium believe that microplastics accumulate in the body over time and could be a long term health risk. And they say the amount of plastic absorbed will only get worse as pollution in the oceans increases, a finding described by the Prince of Wales as ‘sobering.’ The Prince has previously described micro-particles as ‘grey goo.’ Dr Colin Janssen, who led the research, said the presence of plastic particles in the body was ‘a concern’.

“Now we’ve established that they do enter our body and can stay there for quite a while, we do need to know the fate of the plastics,” he told Sky News to coincide with the launch of Sky’s new environmental campaign Sky Ocean Rescue. “Where do they go? Are they encapsulated by tissue and forgotten about by the body, or are they causing inflammation or doing other things? “Are chemicals leaching out of these plastics and then causing toxicity? We don’t know and actually we do need to know.” The study is the first comprehensive risk assessment of its kind. Scientists calculated that more than 99 per cent of the microplastics pass through the human body - but the rest are taken up by body tissues. Mussels feed by filtering around 20 litres of seawater a day, ingesting microplastics by accident. Most are excreted, but on average each mussel contains one tiny fragment lodged in its body tissue. As plastic pollution builds up in the ocean that will increase. If current trends continue, by the end of the century people who regularly eat seafood could be consuming 780,000 pieces of plastic a year, absorbing 4,000 of them from their digestive systems. The Prince of Wales said: “I find it sobering to think that almost all the plastic ever produced is still here somewhere on the planet in one form or another and will remain here for centuries to come, possibly thousands of years.” There are more than five trillion pieces of microplastic in the world’s oceans and the equivalent of one rubbish truck of plastic waste is being added to the sea every minute. By 2050 that will increase to four trucks every minute. The plastic in the ocean will take decades or even centuries to break down into small pieces, but many scientists believe it will never completely disappear. Dr Janssen added: “The next generation or two generations might say they left us a rotten plastic legacy because now we are suffering in various ways from that legacy.“We have to do something about it.” Sky Ocean Rescue launches today with the campaign, initially led by Sky News, aiming to educate and inspire people to change their behaviour to help protect our oceans and dramatically reduce the amount of plastic waste produced every day that end up in them.

