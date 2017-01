SEOUL: A South Korean professor who questioned the consensus view of wartime sex slaves was acquitted of defaming the victims by a Seoul court on Wednesday, which said she had a right to academic freedom. Park Yu-Ha, of Sejong University in the capital, was formally charged by prosecutors following an investigation prompted by complaints from a group of so-called "comfort women".

