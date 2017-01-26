Warm welcome for Syrian refugees in new Icelandic home

REYKJAVIK: Valgerour Halla came into the world under unusual circumstances.

The four-month-old was born in Reykjavik to Syrian asylum seekers who were so thankful they gave her an Icelandic name.

"One of our closest friends here, an Icelandic friend, is called Valgerour Halla," said her 36-year-old father Wael, who comes from western Syria.

"She’s helped us a lot, like all Icelandic people, so this was our way of saying ‘thank you’."

In an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the family described an arduous flight from war in Syria, the long journey across Europe and how they chose a cold fishing island deep in the Arctic circle to start anew.

"I like it here, especially for my children. It’s safe, everyone is friendly, and we’re determined to stay," said Wael.

Wael and his wife, Ferayl, arrived in summer 2015 with two older daughters, Jana, 5, and Julie, 4. Their youngest daughter, Valgerour Halla Aliyadah, was born last September.

It took several weeks for Wael to be able even to pronounce her name.

"My kids are always teaching my husband how to say Icelandic words or they translate for him with neighbours," said 19-year-old Ferayl.

"Now when they play together, they speak in Icelandic, but we still speak to them in Arabic."

Ferayl misses Syria but she laughs readily and credits the Icelandic people with making the transition so much easier.

"The last two Christmases the Icelandic people have sent the girls hundreds of presents," she said.

"We definitely have two homes now: one in Syria and one in Iceland."

The family left their Syrian hometown of Tartus in 2013. As Sunni Muslims from a predominantly Alawite city, they feared for their safety.

So Wael decided to act.

"If I’d stayed in Syria, I would’ve been forced to join the army," said Wael.

"I don’t like fighting, I don’t like war, so we left. I don’t think I’ll live in Syria again. I might stay here all my life. The future looks very bright now."

Travelling with other young families, the family crossed the Turkish border on foot, eventually reaching Istanbul.

Next they paid a smuggler to take them to Greece, where they lived for 14 months.

"We had no home, no money. We slept on the streets," Wael said.

"We didn’t get a single euro of aid from the Greek government. But as soon as the border opened, we flew to Iceland."

Like Luxembourg and Norway, Iceland is in Europe’s Schengen passport-free travel zone - not the European Union - a fact that enabled the family to fly in unchecked.

Since 1956, Iceland has accepted fewer than 600 refugees. In 2016, just 16 Syrians were granted asylum in the country.

Home is now a two-bedroom apartment in Reykjavik’s most expensive quarter, a short walk from the picturesque harbour. It is modest but comfortable.

Daily life is a world away from Syria.

Reykjavik can get just three hours of sunlight a day in winter, with temperatures frequently reaching sub-zero.

