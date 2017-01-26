Print Story
Aussie bowler suffers 'brain bleed' after hit
January 26, 2017
SYDNEY: Australian paceman Joe Mennie suffered a “minor brain bleed” and fractured skull after a ball hit his head during training, Cricket Australia (CA) said Wednesday.
Mennie was bowling at a nets session with his Twenty20 Big Bash League team the Sydney Sixers in Brisbane on Monday when a ball struck the side of his head.
CA chief medical officer John Orchard said Mennie was initially discharged from hospital that night but follow-up scans the next day revealed his injuries were worse than first thought.