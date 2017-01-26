SYDNEY: Australian paceman Joe Mennie suffered a “minor brain bleed” and fractured skull after a ball hit his head during training, Cricket Australia (CA) said Wednesday.

Mennie was bowling at a nets session with his Twenty20 Big Bash League team the Sydney Sixers in Brisbane on Monday when a ball struck the side of his head.

CA chief medical officer John Orchard said Mennie was initially discharged from hospital that night but follow-up scans the next day revealed his injuries were worse than first thought.

0



0







Aussie bowler suffers ‘brain bleed’ after hit was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181786-Aussie-bowler-suffers-brain-bleed-after-hit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Aussie bowler suffers ‘brain bleed’ after hit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181786-Aussie-bowler-suffers-brain-bleed-after-hit.