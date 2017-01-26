KARACHI: Counsellor Head of Chancery High Commission of Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka N M M Anas vowed on Wednesday that he would try to convince sports teams of Sri Lanka, especially that of cricket, to visit Pakistan.

Anas said that during his tenure in Pakistan, he would try his best to arrange the visit of Sri Lankan teams, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said in a press release on Wednesday.

Anas had a meeting with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Anas requested PSB to provide assistance in training of athletes and coaches in Pakistan, hockey equipment to Sri Lanka and squash training in Sri Lanka.

Ganjera told Anas that Sri Lankan teams might visit Islamabad for training-cum-competitions.

0



0







SL diplomat vows help for teams visit was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181781-SL-diplomat-vows-help-for-teams-visit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SL diplomat vows help for teams visit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181781-SL-diplomat-vows-help-for-teams-visit.