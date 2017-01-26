-
SL diplomat vows help for teams visitJanuary 26, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: Counsellor Head of Chancery High Commission of Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka N M M Anas vowed on Wednesday that he would try to convince sports teams of Sri Lanka, especially that of cricket, to visit Pakistan.
Anas said that during his tenure in Pakistan, he would try his best to arrange the visit of Sri Lankan teams, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said in a press release on Wednesday.
Anas had a meeting with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.
Anas requested PSB to provide assistance in training of athletes and coaches in Pakistan, hockey equipment to Sri Lanka and squash training in Sri Lanka.
Ganjera told Anas that Sri Lankan teams might visit Islamabad for training-cum-competitions.