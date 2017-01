Fakhar wins gold in clay shooting c’ship

KARACHI: Colonel Fakhar and Brigadier Sakhawat from Army won gold and silver medals, respectively, in Trap (Olympic) event in 2nd National Clay Shooting Championship here on Tuesday.

Mubeen from Navy clinched bronze medal.

In team category Army secured gold, Navy silver, and Sindh bronze medals.

The championship, which began on January 20, ends on Thursday (today).

The teams participating are Navy, Army, Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, and Federal Rifles Association (FRA).

In Trap Olympic (junior) individual category, Shams-ul-Arfeen of Navy won gold, Shayyan of Sindh silver, and Rehan of Navy bronze.

In Skeet Olympic event (individual category), Usman Chand from Punjab claimed gold medal, Abdul Sattar from Navy silver and Ahmed Sultan from Sindh bronze.

In team category, Sindh took gold, Army silver, and Navy bronze.

In the individual category of Skeet Olympic (junior) event, Saif of Army won gold, Hussain Inam silver, and Saeed of Navy bronze.

