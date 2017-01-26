KARACHI: Naseem Akhtar of Punjab won the under-18 national snooker tournament at the PSB Sports Complex in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Naseem won the Under-18 Championship by whipping Shaikh Mudassir in straight frames in the all-Punjab final.

He also reached the final of the Under-21 Championship by hammering Umar Farooq in the semi-finals.

He will take on Haris Tahir, also from Punjab, in the best-of-11-frame under-21 final on Thursday (today). The final begins at 10am.

