KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood is set to become president of the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) which is going to hold its elections at the Greens Hotel at Peshawar on Thursday (today).

The electoral meeting begins at 11am at the hotel owned by the senior vice-president of POA and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah.

A source said that as elections are usually held at a public place. Although Greens Hotel is a public place, its owner is a top official of the POA, so the selection of the venue is against the ethics of the elections, the source said.

Khalid, who served the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) as secretary for several years, is going to be elected unopposed as no other candidate has submitted nomination papers.

The PBF outgoing president Doda Bhutto is set to become the chairman of the federation.

Doda has completed two four-year tenures, so he cannot run for a third term as per the national sports policy.

The PBF amended its constitution last year to accommodate Doda who once offered the PBF presidency to British boxer Amir Khan but nothing in that direction happened.

Mohammad Razzaq of WAPDA and Shah Naeem Zafar, who served as treasurer in the last tenure, are candidates for the post of the executive vice-president.

Mohammad Asghar Baloch of Sindh and Mohammad Nasir Ijaz Tung of Army will contest for the post of secretary.

Mohammad Sadiq is the only candidate for the post of treasurer and Sharjeel Butt for the position of joint secretary.

The outgoing PBF secretary Iqbal Hussain is set to become the vice-president.

Syed Habib Shah will observe the elections as representative of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

On Tuesday Akram Khan group held elections of its parallel PBF. Akram brought in a renowned businessman Salman Islam as president.

0



0







Khalid set to become PBF president today was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181776-Khalid-set-to-become-PBF-president-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Khalid set to become PBF president today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181776-Khalid-set-to-become-PBF-president-today.