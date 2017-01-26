Poor police

We are quick to lambast the police force in our country for its ineffectiveness, incompetence and corruption. But do we ever consider quite what odds the force is up against? According to the SSP for Gulshan Town in Karachi, he has only 528 policemen at his disposal to protect 5 to 6 million residents of the congested area. According to international policing standards set by global institutions, the acceptable ratio of police personnel to people is 1 to 450. In many developed countries, it stands at 1 to 250. In Gulshan Town, however, the ratio is 1 to 10,000. How then can the police force be expected to do its duty of safeguarding lives? This is an issue we should be turning urgent attention to. The matter of security, particularly for educational institutions, was addressed in detail after the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014 which led to the savage murder of 141 persons, almost all of them children. Yet since then, we have had other attacks including one in January 2016 on the Bacha Khan University near Charsadda which killed 20 people including 17 students. There have also been a series of grenade attacks on private schools in Karachi in 2015 and threats to other institutions or through the period after the National Action Plan was put into force.

Currently Gulshan Town houses at least 20 major institutions made up of major universities as well as buildings which represent the state. They include NED, KU, a campus of the Federal Urdu University, the Aga Khan University Hospital, the Liaquat National Hospital, the National Stadium, a campus of Dow University and many other important buildings. As the SSP has publicly stated, unless around 5,000 to 6,000 new personnel are inducted into the police force, it would not be possible to protect Gulshan Town. We are certain that ratios elsewhere in the country are not very different. In these circumstances, it is impossible to expect efficient action or patrolling from police. The question of recruitment into the police force and training for those inducted should be taken up at the highest policymaking levels. If not, there is nothing the current understaffed police force in Gulshan Town, and in other places, can do to prevent violent attacks and crime.

0



0







Poor police was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181768-Poor-police/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Poor police" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181768-Poor-police.