This refers to the news report, ‘Pakistan test fires 2,200 km-range Ababeel missile’ (Jan 25). Pakistan has successfully carried out the first test flight of Ababeel – surface-to-surface ballistic missile. The range of the missile is 2200 km – over three times the distance between New Delhi and Islamabad – and it can carry nuclear warheads. This supersonic ballistic missile can defeat enemy’s radar.

Such news always boosts up the national morale and adds further glory to the nation’s pride. This also testifies that the country’s defence is in good hands. The civil and the military leadership deserve to be appreciated for such devoted work and for making the people proud.

Maria Rashid

Lahore

