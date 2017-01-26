Tackling misogyny

Imdad Patafi’s derogatory remarks against Nusrat Sahar Abbasi of the PML-F reflect the misogynist attitude prevalent in our provincial and national assemblies. It is not for the first time that a woman faced such humiliating treatment in the assembly. It is ironical that so many bills have been passed to protect women’s rights, but nothing constructive has been done to date. Elected members represent their entire constituency and their remarks echo far and wide across the country.

It is encouraging that both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari took notice of this embarrassing situation and asked Imdad Patafi to apologise. One thinks that only apologies will not serve the desired purpose, some strict measure should be taken by the respective parties’ head and the incumbent speaker to discourage such behaviour.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

