Dwindling resources

The rapid growth of the country’s population is a major threat, but unfortunately the Pakistani government is doing nothing about it. In 2010, the country’s estimated population was between 180 and 200 million making Pakistan the sixth largest country on the earth in terms of population. It had risen from 131 million from the census of 1998, 34 million at the census of 1951 and only 19 million at the British census of 1911.

If it continues to grow at this rate, Pakistan will soon face a scarcity of crucial resources. Consider the following example: At present, the country has total water availability of 236 billion cubic metres. If the country doesn’t take action now, total water availability will barely change and not be enough to meet the water demand of 338 billion cubic metres by 2025. The government should take immediate action to avoid having a water crisis.

Intikhab Alam

Islamabad

