Good step, GB

A five-day workshop was organised by Plan International Pakistan and the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in Gilgit-Baltistan for the members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. The Gilgit-Baltistan has recently become the first province of Pakistan to legally ban corporal punishment.

Corporal punishment has negative effects on students. Students sustain physical injuries and the mental trauma pushes them away from studies. The efforts of the PIPS are commendable. It is also hoped that other provinces will follow the example set by GB. It is our duty and responsibility to build a safe and friendly environment for students.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech, Turbat

