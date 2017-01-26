-
Pesco’s BoD okays purchase of transformersJanuary 26, 2017Print : Peshawar
PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) here on Wednesday approved purchase of 1,367 distribution transformers.
The Pesco’s Board of Directors’ 113th meeting was held at the Wapda House. Pesco BoD Chairman Malik Muhammad Asad Khan presided over the meeting. The participants discussed the measures taken to make the company a profitable entity, said a press release.
The purchase of 1,367 distribution transformers and issuance of no-objection certificate /power evacuation certificate in respect of 2 MW Hydro project in Birmugh, Golen in Chitral, was also approved.
The grant of special conveyance allowance to disabled employees and grant of upgradation of payscale of audit cadre employees were also approved. Chief Executive Pesco Anwarul Haq Yousafzai gave comprehensive presentation to the board about Pesco’s performance.