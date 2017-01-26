PESHAWAR: Praising the Dil Jan Foundation for its welfare services to the needy and deserving citizens, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said mitigating the miseries of the ailing humanity is not only our moral and civic responsibility but also a religious duty.

He was addressing as chief guest at a charity dinner at a local hotel held under the auspices of the Dil Jan Foundation, said an official handout.

Member National Assembly from South Waziristan Ghalib Khan, Director of the London-based chapter of the Dil Jan Foundation, Qazi Fazle Ali, PPP’s former provincial minister, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and retired Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Abbas Khan, were among those present on the occasion.

Hashwani Group Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani, who has been generously supporting the Dil Jan Foundation, specially came to Peshawar to attend the event.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra described the welfare services of the Dil Jan Foundation highly valuable as these were geared towards the well-being of the poor and deserving people. He announced a grant of Rs.0.5 million for welfare activities of Dil Jan Foundation. Impressed by the foundation’s work, a number of philanthropists on the occasion promised to make donations to it to carry forward its activities.

Former senior police officer Dil Jan Khan, the founder chairman of the foundation, dwelt at length while describing the welfare activities of his organisation. He said he had focused on his native Lakki Marwat district where the need for such services was high. He said the foundation had established a hospital where the needy patients were provided free of cost medical treatment.

