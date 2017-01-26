Print Story
6 DSPs appointed on acting charge basis
PESHAWAR: The competent authority on the recommendations of the Departmental Selection Board has appointed six deputy superintendents of police (BS-17) to the rank of superintendents of police (BS-18) on acting charge basis.The DSPs promoted include Bashir Ahmed, Sardar Bahadur, Iftikhar Ali, Muhammad Arif, Pir Shahab Ali Shah and Falak Nawaz. The posting/transfer orders will be issued by the provincial police officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.