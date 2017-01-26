Islamabad: Intermittent rain continued in Islamabad and parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, on Wednesday increasing cold.

During and after rain, clouds blanketed the skies, while traffic mess was reported on all major roads.

According to the Met Office, more rain is expected in the next 48 hours.

It said an effective weather system producing rainfall and snowfall in different parts of the country was likely to persist for a couple of days with gradually increasing intensity.

The Met Office said widespread rain with isolated heavy falls was expected in north eastern Punjab and Islamabad in the next two days, while intermittent heavy snowfall was likely on Murree and Galliyat hills.

