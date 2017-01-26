Rawalpindi: City Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid here Wednesday in a media briefing said that the traffic police is doing its utmost to remove encroachments from the city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic without unnecessary hurdles.

A special squad of traffic police formed to remove these encroachments is carrying on an operation that started in October 2016. Till this time traffic police under section 341 has registered 51 FIRs against more than 100 persons for encroaching roads. Traffic policy also confiscated 3 truckloads of ‘Lunda’, 1,447 man-pulled carts, 959 showcases and approximately 2,300 crates of hawkers. Traffic police after confiscating these items deposited these to the respective administrative authorities like Cantonment Boards, Tehsil Municipal Administration, etc.

Operations for the removal of encroachments were conducted at Raja Bazar, Saddar, Bara Market, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road, Commercial Market and other areas.

In Bara Market, Traffic police faced stiffed resistance but it did not gave in. Special squad for removal of encroachments is working on daily basis and the CTO everyday receives details from them. CTO urged that the other municipal administration organisations should cooperate with the traffic police in removing encroachments from the roads. Whereas traffic police is doing its best to alter the present situation.

