Quran rejects divisions among Muslims on basis of sects: speakers

Launching ceremony of ‘Haroof-e-Muqatiat: Ara ka Tajziyate Mutala’ held

Islamabad

There are more commonalities than differences among Muslims. The Quran doesn’t endorse divisions among Muslims on Shia-Sunni basis and that this holy book is common asset of all the followers of Islam.

These views were expressed by speakers while addressing the launching ceremony of Syed Saqib Akbar’s book ‘Haroof-e-Muqatiat: Ara ka Tajziyate Mutala’ (Haroof-e-Muqatiat: An analytical study of different views). The function was held under the aegis of Jamaat Ahle Haram.

Allama Sajid Naqvi, chief of Islami Tehreek Pakistan, said the talk of moderation and unity is meaningless without the existence of different sects. He said Pakistan has the honour of having a common podium of different schools of thought where different sects work for bringing Muslims close to one another and as a result of this a cordial and congenial atmosphere prevails in the country.

The need, he said, is to benefit from the presence of the Quran and adopt its teachings, adding this research-based book on Huroof-e-Muqatiat is part of the efforts of fostering unity among Muslims. He said various Fiqhs are not the cause of creating differences but lead to Ummat-e-Wahidah (single community).

He congratulated Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi for organizing this function and also felicitated Saqib Akbar for writing this book.

Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch said it is a privilege for him to attend this function. He said it was his long-held desire to visit Jamia Naeemia and the function provided me this opportunity today.

Addressing the function, Allama Mufti Siddique Hazarvi said that research means doing something in fullest measure and Saqib Akbar has duly done what research stands for by writing this book. He said how is it possible that the Haroof-e-Muqatiat were revealed on the Qalb (heart) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a state that he didn’t knew what the reality of these words were. He said the author has brought together the opinions of various ulema regarding the Haroof-e-Muqatiat. He specially made a mention of the point raised by Pir Mohammad Karam Shah al-Azhari that these Haroof themselves reveal before the saints the mysteries they stand for.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufassir-e-Quran Shaikh Mohsin Ali Najafi said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has given this Ummah the Aqli Mujiza (rational miracle) in the form of the Quran and it will remain as such till Doomsday. He said it is impossible to find fault in the Mujiza. He said Mufti Gulzar Naeemi and Syed Saqib Akbar have started a good practice for the cause of serving the Quran and promoting unity among Muslims. Regarding the book, he said that the addressees of these words are the bearers of the Quran not the Ummah.

Addressing the launching ceremony Pir Chirag Din Shah said the need is to unite Ummah on a single platform. He said time is to come out and confront the situation regarding Ummah’s solidarity in the middle instead of talking about unity while remaining confined to drawing rooms and functions.

Praising the author of the book he said a reader can’t judge to which sect he belongs to while reading his books.

The host of the function Shaikh-ul-Hadith Allama Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi said, “though I belong to Sunni sect but I consider it my honour to organize the launching ceremony of this book whose writer is a Shia Muslim.”

He said Muslims irrespective of their sects need to live and work together in the similar way. He said Saqib Akbar has included in the book the opinions of the ulema of all the sects without showing any prejudice. He thanked the ulema belonging to all schools of thought for attending this function.

Those who also spoke on the occasion included Syed Saqib Akbar, Dr Fida Hussain Abidi and Mufti Zamir Ahmad Sajid. The function was moderated by Sahibzada Kashif Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi and the Dua was offered by Qari Ubaid Ahmad Satti.

The function was also attended by Maulana Abdul Gani Naqshbandi, Maulana Muhammad Nazir Khokhar, Allama Syed Mehr Ali Shah Kazmi and Maulana Muhammad Maroof Naqshbandi.

