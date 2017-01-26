Islamabad

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Wednesday disposed of a petition where a petitioner had been contending that the civic authorities has put no restriction on visitors to remove their shoes while entering a Hindu temple in Saidpur village, Islamabad, that hurts feelings of the Hindu minority.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) submitted reply in this matter while saying that Saidpur village is a cultural site and the reason visitors were allowed there. Further CDA have had no intention to hurt feelings of any religious community.

Legal counsel for the petitioner agreed to this reply and IHC bench disposed of this petition while directing CDA to take care of the religious sentiments of other communities.

Petitioner Adil Gill, a resident of Rawalpindi through his counsel, Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry advocate had cited secretary Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) through its Chief Commissioner and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) through its Mayor as respondents.

Petitioner had adopted that a Hindu temple at Saidpur village that is a sacred place for Hindu Community. The visitors come in the said gallery and also visit the temple, unfortunately, all the visitors enter into the temple by wearing their shoes, the visitors take their pictures inside the temple and also make noise. This whole scene injures honour of the temple as well as the religious feelings of the petitioner and the Hindu Community.

Separately in another matter the same IHC bench put of hearing till January 30 where Joseph Masih a Christian has filed a petition seeking ban on the sale-purchase of liquor and issuing permits in the name of Christians and non-Muslims.

IHC bench directed petitioner’s counsel to argue on excise laws in the context of this petition next date of hearing.

The petitioner adopted before the court that liquor is strictly prohibited in Christian Holy Scriptures and Christian community wants a complete ban and considers liquor using a menace for the society.

Petitioner has nominated federation through secretary ministry of interior, chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and director Excise and Taxation as respondents.

The petitioner said that Christian community feels aggrieved when liquor permits were issued in their names that is to malign, defame and create bad impression of this community since out of five per cent non-Muslims in this country, most of them were Christians.

The petitioner said that the respondents issue liquor permits to Muslims, hotels and others in the name of Christian community which is totally unjust and has no religious, moral and legal justification.

Petitioner has prayed to the court to stop the respondents from issuing all kinds of liquor permits in the name of Christians or non-Muslims. And a complete ban be enforced on usage, consumption, storage, sale and purchase of liquor in the federal capital, he further prayed.

0



0







IHC orders CDA to take care of religious sentiments of all was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181735-IHC-orders-CDA-to-take-care-of-religious-sentiments-of-all/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IHC orders CDA to take care of religious sentiments of all" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181735-IHC-orders-CDA-to-take-care-of-religious-sentiments-of-all.