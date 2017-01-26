LAHORE

Badamibagh police arrested a man on charges of killing his three-year-old son.

Accused Shahid confessed to throwing his son Danish in an open drain after having an exchange of hot words with his wife over a domestic issue.

found dead: A 70-year-old woman was found dead in the limits of Manga Mandi police on Wednesday.

Police suspected that the victim yet to be identified might have been strangled as strangulation mark was observed around her neck. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death.

Drug pusher: Mujahid Squad officials arrested a drug pusher at Bhobattian police picket and recovered 1.5 kg charas from his possession.

The arrested drug pusher was identified as Safdar.

