787 kiln owners held so far, PA told

Violation of Child Labour law

LAHORE

Number of child labourers working in brick-kilns of Punjab is around 124,000 till 2016 whereas total 787 brick-kiln owners have been arrested over the violation of Child Labour law, Punjab Assembly was told on Wednesday.

The Punjab Assembly was also told that under a survey conducted by the Labour department in 2015-16, around 124,000 child workers (below 15) were found working in different brick-kilns of the province and government was taking concrete action against the kiln owners violating the law.

It was also told that 219 kilns were sealed by the district administrations concerned over child labour issue.

During the question hour session, which was related to Labour and Human Resource Department, the PA was told that to bar children below the age of 15 from working at kilns, the government had imposed Punjab Prohibition of Employment of Children on Brick-Kilns Ordinance, 2016.

It was told that under the law, powers had been designated to District Police Officers (DPOs) as well as District Coordination Officers (DCOs).

Parliamentary Secretary Mian Naveed told PA that total 8,734 raids were conducted at different brick-kilns in which child labour was witnessed at 772 kilns. In these raids, 787 kiln owners were arrested for violating the law.

Responding to the question of MPA Amjed Ali Javaid, Parliamentary Secretary Mian Naveed told that total 63 workers welfare schools were working in 19 districts of Punjab.

However, Malik Arshad, another PML-N MPA from Sahiwal insisted him on describing the criterion to set up these schools as expressing dissatisfaction with the detail, he said that a small district like Khushab had four institutions whereas in an industrial zone like Sahiwal, there was only one school.

According to the details provided to the PA, there are six workers welfare schools working in Lahore, seven in Sheikhupura, eight in Gujranwala, three in Gujrat, four in Sialkot, six in Faisalabad, four in Khushab, four in Multan, two in Muzaffargarh, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Bahawalpur, three in Rahimyar Khan, two in Rawalpindi, two in Jhelum, one each in Khanewal, Layyah and two each in Kasur and Sargodha.

Responding to the question posed by Salah-ud-Din, a PTI MPA from Mianwali regarding the dismissal of staff from Mapel Leaf cement factory, the parliamentary secretary told that matter of 18 employees out of the total 20 had been settled with the factory and every worker had the right to move court if he feels it necessary.

The PA was also told that two factories, including Mapel Leaf and Agri Tech were controlled by Labour Department and total 1,835 employees were working in them.

