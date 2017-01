LAHORE

Three labourers were injured when roof of a godown collapsed near Meher Chowk, Baradari Road, Shahdara on Wednesday. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed the scene, pulled the injured persons out of the debris and rushed them to hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

