LAHORE

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has announced reducing fee for PhD students and formed 12-member committee for facilitation and to formulate affordable fee structure consulting with other public sector universities.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, while addressing deans and HoDs, said that minimising the fee would support research culture in varsity and would attract more students to become research scholars. She hoped that reduced fee structure would be approved by the Syndicate before PhD admissions scheduled next month. She directed director research to immediately issue research grant for existing research scholars of LCWU.

The VC said that with the support of faculty, she would strive for bringing LCWU among top 500 universities of the world while her emphasis would be on the academic excellence and research advancement.

Distinction: Punjab University student of BS Environmental Sciences from the College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES), Zohaib Nasir participated in Chief Minister Debate competition and clinched first position in Lahore division while second in Lahore district. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, he also qualified for debating competition at Punjab level.

